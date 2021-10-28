Widespread rain to end the week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was a mainly cloudy day across the Ohio Valley with some partial clearing around the area. It was nice to see some pockets of blue amongst the mass of grey that we have dealt with for most of the week. Winds have died down, but that will quickly change as we head into the evening hours. We will start to see more prominent winds from the east around 5-10 mph with gusts of 30 possible. We will also see the return of widespread rain. It will likely start around midnight and continue through the morning commute. Keep an umbrella with you tomorrow as you head out. Overnight temps will fall into the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Widespread, steady rain will return as we head into the end of the work-week. Our next weather maker moves in and will drop a steady soaking rain for all of the Ohio Valley. Rain totals into Saturday afternoon range around 1″, so ponding on roadways is a possibility. Keep an umbrella with you as you head out the door. It will also be much cooler, maxing out thermometers in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will also be a bit breezy once again, blowing from the east around 10-15 mph with gusts of 35 possible. Secure any outdoor decorations that could easily blow away. Rain activity will start to letup later in the afternoon with scattered showers around. It will not be the best evening for Friday night football.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with remnant showers in the forecast throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Portions of the Ohio Valley could stay more dry than others. High temperatures remain in the mid 50s. Rain should start to wrap up late in the evening.

SUNDAY: Happy Halloween Ohio Valley! No tricks up my sleeves, but another grey day is likely. A sun and clouds mixture as we end the weekend. We should stay mainly dry with an isolated shower not out of the question. Best timeframe for rain will be in the morning hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Happy November! Partly to mostly cloudy with a flicker or two of sunshine for sky coverage. High pressure will start to build in as we head into the month, but don’t get used to it. Chances for rain return later on. High temperatures flirt with the upper 50s..

TUESDAY: Clouds return and we could see some scattered showers around. High temps remain in the mid 50s. Overnight lows could dip down into the upper 30s. Our first shot of Winter air.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Overnight lows dip back down into the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cooler with high temps in the upper 40s. We will once again have a chance for some scattered showers.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey