WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Canadian wildfires in Alberta continue to burn, with California now joining in on the smokey action.

SMOKE LEVELS SUNDAY EVENING

Wildfires continue to rage through northwestern Alberta Canada, as fires kick off along California’s coast.

TRANSPORT OF SMOKE

The upper air pattern is largely to blame for the smoke moving into our region.

As broad high pressure over the west coast continues to shift northerly, the area of lower pressure, associated with counter clock-wise rotation, pulls the smoke south over the Ohio River Valley.

SMOKE LEVELS MONDAY MORNING

Smoke will be present Monday morning, and likely stick around for the day until our forecasted rainfall for Monday night arrives.

AIR QUALITY INDEX BEFORE SMOKE ARRIVAL

Our air quality index as of Sunday night, sits at an acceptable 32.

Projected index’s showcase digits above 100 and considered unacceptable by the E.P.A. “Environmental Protection Agency”.