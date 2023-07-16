WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Canadian wildfires in Alberta continue to burn, with California now joining in on the smokey action.
Wildfires continue to rage through northwestern Alberta Canada, as fires kick off along California’s coast.
The upper air pattern is largely to blame for the smoke moving into our region.
As broad high pressure over the west coast continues to shift northerly, the area of lower pressure, associated with counter clock-wise rotation, pulls the smoke south over the Ohio River Valley.
Smoke will be present Monday morning, and likely stick around for the day until our forecasted rainfall for Monday night arrives.
Our air quality index as of Sunday night, sits at an acceptable 32.
Projected index’s showcase digits above 100 and considered unacceptable by the E.P.A. “Environmental Protection Agency”.