WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Canadian wildfires continue to spread out of control, bringing smoke across the Ohio Valley Monday morning.

WILDFIRES IN CANADA

The series of wildfires reportedly began Friday, after a prolonged drought, low humidity, and high wind speeds as the seasonal pattern shifts.

These wildfires are not unlikely throughout Canada. However, Canadians are calling this the worst wildfire season they have ever seen!

STORMTRACKER7 DROUGHT MONITOR

If the Ohio River Valley is left without rainfall, we could potentially see conditions nearing the same as those to our north!

Click here to check out the next time we could see some rainfall.