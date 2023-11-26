WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – A Low-pressure system that brought snowfall across much of our northern states, could bring snow to parts of Ohio & Pennsylvania Monday & Tuesday.

PRECIPITATION & TEMPERATURE COMPARISON

Temperatures will feel below freezing with winds from the west northwest around 15 to 25 mph but fall just above the freezing level limiting the chances for snow south of I-80.

SPOTTY SNOW FLURRIES

The best chance to see snow falling will be for those north of I-80, along Erie Pennsylvania, & into parts of western New York.

This system will not produce a winter wonderland for the Ohio Valley unfortunately, but create the possibility for a falling flake.

For the latest weather update for the Ohio Valley click here!