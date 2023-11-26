WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – A Low-pressure system that brought snowfall across much of our northern states, could bring snow to parts of Ohio & Pennsylvania Monday & Tuesday.
Temperatures will feel below freezing with winds from the west northwest around 15 to 25 mph but fall just above the freezing level limiting the chances for snow south of I-80.
The best chance to see snow falling will be for those north of I-80, along Erie Pennsylvania, & into parts of western New York.
This system will not produce a winter wonderland for the Ohio Valley unfortunately, but create the possibility for a falling flake.
