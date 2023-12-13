WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are nearing the middle stages of December, so it is fair to ponder the question: Will we see a white Christmas?

In short, not likely. (Bah humbug!)

The last time we had measurable snow on the ground for Christmas was back in 2020.

The last two Christmases have ones to remember as well.

December 25, 2021 our daytime high was 59°.

December 25, 2021 our daytime high was 16° amidst the Arctic outbreak the region was experiencing.

What are the odds?

Historically for our portion of the Ohio River Valley, not good.

This year is not trending to be favorable for snow development within the area. This is good news to those who do not like the cold, nor snow.

The extended temperature outlook now includes Christmas Eve and day, which features a 70% chance for above average temperatures through the period.

This means high temperatures could range in the 40s/50s during this time, not allowing for snow to form.

Of course, there is some room for changes to be made over the next few weeks.

As of now, we are not looking good for a white Christmas across the Ohio Valley.