FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. The high temperature for the day will be 35 degrees, and the low will be 23 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be from the southwesterly 10-15mph gusting up to 20mph. The high temperature for the day will be 35 degrees, and the low will be 21 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Winds will be westerly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 30 degrees and the low will be 23 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 43 degrees and the low will be 28 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be southeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 47 degrees and the low will be 29 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 48 degrees, and the low will be 32 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be northeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 45 degrees, and the low will be 34 degrees.

-StormTracker7 Meteorologist Tyler Vangi