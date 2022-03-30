Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – The page has been flipped to Astronomical Spring and that finally means a positive trend in temperatures. Although we can see a return of the Winter blues, more times than not we have warmer air.

Weather data has been trending warmer the past 50 years for our area. Although weather data is collected at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport, we are going to use Pittsburgh data to showcase the recent trends. The Wheeling Ohio County Airport has data gaps that will not allow us to fully see the big picture. The graphics that will be shown and information are from Climate Central.

Higher temperatures have been recorded the last 50+ years, especially for Spring.

Rising Average Spring Temperature. Credit: Climate Central

Average Spring temperatures for the months of March, April, and May have seen roughly a 3 degree increase since 1970 for the Pittsburgh area.

Since 1970, out of 234 locations data collected, 227 of them reported an increase in their Spring temperatures.

This would mean a similar trend for the Wheeling/Steubenville area due to the close proximity to Pittsburgh.

Of course, there are the peaks and ruts, but once we average all the data out it is showing a warming trend.

We have also noticed more days above the climatological average.

More warmer days reported. Credit: Climate Central

The average high temperature for Wheeling, WV for the end of March and Early April sits in the mid to upper 50s. There were days this week where the forecast high soared past 70 degrees and other days where we struggle to get past 50.



These are some of the variables we see here in the Ohio Valley and living in West Virgina and Ohio.

Warmer days are surely ahead, especially when we start to think about Summer, but lets not rush out of the new season just yet.