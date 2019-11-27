Wind advisory ends at 7 AM

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder, Lows 32-36.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Variable clouds, less breezy and cold, Highs 40-42.

BLACK FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cold and dry, Highs 42-46.

SATURDAY: More clouds then late-day rain showers, Highs 44-48.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with rain showers, Highs 52-56.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and colder with snow flurries, Highs 41-45

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few flurries, Highs 40-44.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cold, Highs 42-46.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

