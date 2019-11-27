Wind advisory ends at 7 AM

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder, Lows 32-36.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Variable clouds, less breezy and cold, Highs 40-42.
BLACK FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cold and dry, Highs 42-46.
SATURDAY: More clouds then late-day rain showers, Highs 44-48.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with rain showers, Highs 52-56.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and colder with snow flurries, Highs 41-45
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few flurries, Highs 40-44.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cold, Highs 42-46.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker