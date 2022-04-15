Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Wind Advisory for most of Ohio and West Virginia. The advisory goes into effect at 1 PM Friday afternoon and expires at 8 PM Friday evening.

Wind Advisory for the bulk of the Ohio Valley.

Winds will generally blow from the southwest around 15-20 mph with gusts of 50 possible through the time period.

Windy conditions could blow around unsecured objects if not tied down, tree limbs could be blown down, and power outages are possible.

Be cautious while traveling on the roads as well.