Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has outlined the Northern Panhandle, Southeastern Ohio, and Southwestern Pennsylvania in a wind advisory.
The advisory runs from 11 AM Thursday until 7 AM Friday.
Winds are expected to increase for the afternoon hours on Thursday and stay breezy through the early morning hours of Friday.
Winds will blow from the southwest around 20-25 mph with gusts of 40/50 mph possible.
Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around and make driving difficult. Winds could also knock down trees and possibly result in a few power outages.
The StormTracker7 Weather Team will be keeping an eye on the changing weather patterns and updates.
