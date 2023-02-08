Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has outlined the Northern Panhandle, Southeastern Ohio, and Southwestern Pennsylvania in a wind advisory.

The advisory runs from 11 AM Thursday until 7 AM Friday.

Wind Advisory outlined for the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday.

Winds are expected to increase for the afternoon hours on Thursday and stay breezy through the early morning hours of Friday.

Winds will blow from the southwest around 20-25 mph with gusts of 40/50 mph possible.

Predictor wind gusts outline for the region.

Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around and make driving difficult. Winds could also knock down trees and possibly result in a few power outages.

The StormTracker7 Weather Team will be keeping an eye on the changing weather patterns and updates.

For your latest 7-Day forecast. click here.