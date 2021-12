(7 Day Forecast)

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 44. Winds out of the SW at 3-7mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 50.

Tuesday: Clouds building in through the day. High of 53.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 57.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High of 63.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High of 52.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 46.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler