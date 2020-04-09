Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Winds increase as temperatures fall today

TODAY: Scattered lighter showers, turning cooler and windy, Highs 50-53.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and drier, but cold, Lows near 32.
FRIDAY: Few am snow flurries, light pm rain shower, windy & cool, Highs 45-47.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and dry, but still cool, Highs 53-55.
EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in afternoon, Highs 62-65.
MONDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely, Highs 59-62.
TUESDAY: Few sun peeks and mainly dry, Highs near 50.
WEDNESDAY: More clouds with morning snow flurries possible, Highs near 50.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

