Winds increase as temperatures fall today

TODAY: Scattered lighter showers, turning cooler and windy, Highs 50-53.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and drier, but cold, Lows near 32.

FRIDAY: Few am snow flurries, light pm rain shower, windy & cool, Highs 45-47.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and dry, but still cool, Highs 53-55.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in afternoon, Highs 62-65.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely, Highs 59-62.

TUESDAY: Few sun peeks and mainly dry, Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds with morning snow flurries possible, Highs near 50.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman