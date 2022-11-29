7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Grey skies across the board for the first half of this morning. There was a few instances of partly sunshine through the afternoon hours. Temperatures to begin our Tuesday were back in the lower 40s to begin today. The clouds started to dissipate the further we transitioned into the afternoon. High temperatures today were back in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will increase ahead of our next weather system with the leading edge of rain starting to move in as we approach midnight. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into the early morning hours. Tonight, clouds increase with an increase in precipitation coverage for the region. Rain showers will overtake the region through the morning commute tomorrow. Be mindful for heavy pockets of showers and possible storms into the morning hours. Wind gusts could reach as high as 45 mph into the late morning hours. Winds will be sustained from the southwest around 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: The development of the center of low pressure and surface cold front will bring rain activity and breezy winds back into the forecast through the morning and early afternoon hours of Wednesday. A cooling trend after the frontal passage will shift winds to the west and plummet temperatures through the afternoon/evening hours of Wednesday. Daytime highs will reach the mid-50s into the morning hours before dropping. Winds will blow from the southwest then change to due west with gusts of 40 mph possible within thunderstorm development. The main timeframe for breezy winds will be in the morning and early afternoon. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, temperature will fall to the mid-20s. Any leftover water could flash freeze on the roadways causing a risk for black ice to form into Thursday mornings commute.

THURSDAY: The first day of December will feature patchy clouds and sun, along with a return of some colder air. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 30s. Winds could also be a bit breezy for the morning hours then calming into the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the region. Temperatures will range in the upper 40s to low 50s. Our next weather system will move into the region through the afternoon hours of Saturday. Temperatures into early Saturday morning will see rising temperatures into the lower 50s. Winds will also start to increase.

SATURDAY: An upper-level disturbance will likely bring rain showers scattered across the board for the day on Saturday. Sky coverage will be cloudy with temperatures maxing out in the mid to low 50s. Temps will start to drop as we head into the evening hours. Winds will also be a bit breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with temperatures cooling to the mid to upper 40s. A stray shower or two is possible, but not anything widespread.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with another chance for rain showers. Temperatures will max out in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with another dose of possible precip. Temperature wise, we will be back in the upper 40s to low 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey