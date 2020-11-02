Windy and cold for the first Monday of November

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: I know I am a day late, but happy November! It actually may feel more like January today though. It will be a windy and downright cold morning for the Ohio Valley. This is the cold that will sting the toes and bite your nose. Winds will be noticeable and a nuisance today, blowing from the west around 10-15 mph with gusts upwards of 25mph. Break out the winter parkas because wind chills will be in the mid 20s today. We will not be warming up much either. As the clouds start to break up as we head close to lunchtime, our high temperatures will struggle to see the mid 40s today with highs around 42-44. On that chilly note, there is good weather to come. Read on!

TUESDAY: We will stay dry for the foreseeable future thanks to our friend high pressure. We will also start a warming trend thanks to some impressive upper level warming. High temperatures will be around 53-55 and we will be under the sun and those bright blue skies.

WEDNESDAY: Staying with the theme of now rain and warming temps. We will continue to play add 10 to our high temperatures from Monday all the way into Wednesday. High temperatures will be around 62-64. High pressure will dominate all the way into the weekend. No threat of rain and it will start to feel a little warmer each day. Make sure you make the most of enjoying the warmth.

THURSDAY: Three weeks away from Thanksgiving! Where’s that turkey? Weather wise we continue the warming trend with highs around 65-67. Broken clouds and some mixture of sun will be present for your Thursday.

FRIDAY: Happy Friday! Mostly sunny skies will continue on as the surface high pressure stays in place and the upper levels continue to warm. High temperatures will be around 67-69.

SATURDAY: The weekend will see unseasonably warm conditions and mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be around 69-71. Dust off the grills and maybe have some burgers and hot dogs.

SUNDAY: Another warm one is expected to round off the weekend. High temperatures will be around 71-73 with sunny skies.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey