Windy and cooler for the third full week of November

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: The start of the new work week has us in a cooler air-mass and some gusty winds. We will be under mostly sunny skies as drier air is overhead. Our temperatures will top off around 46-48. The winds will also be noticeable today blowing from the west around 10-15mph with a gusts upwards of 30mph. It may be best to hunker down inside and not be outside because with the strong winds, we will see a wind-chill factor today. The cooler air will only be around for a few more days until a gradual warm up into the weekend.

TUESDAY: Clouds will thicken as we head into the overnight and early morning hours on Tuesday. Our temperatures will not warm up too much either. High temperatures will be around 40-42. The winds will be sticking around once again, blowing from the northwest around 10-15mph and gusts up to 30mph possible. A stray snow flurry or two cannot be ruled out.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds in the skies and the cooler, crisp air will continue as well. Highs will again top off around 41-43.

THURSDAY: One week away from Turkey day! Sunny skies and a warm up to slightly above average temperatures. Our high will top off around 55-57.

FRIDAY: The weekend is just around the corner! Partly cloudy skies and we will see the warming trend continue. Our high temperature will top off around 57-59. It will continue to warm up as we head into the weekend.

SATURDAY: The dry spell will continue on into the weekend. Temperature wise we will flirt with 60 degrees and be under mostly sunny skies. It will be good weather conditions to make think about hanging those Christmas lights.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the temperatures continue to stay warm. We will top off around 60-62. Another good looking weekend as of now.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey