Windy with Fall-like temperatures this Friday and into the weekend

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: There could be some patchy fog in and near the Ohio River this morning, but widespread is possible as well. Cloudy conditions are expected to kickoff the day and we will gradually lose them as we head into the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected this late afternoon and evening and the forecast into the weekend looks dry and fall-like. It will be a little windy today with winds from the north around 10 mph with a gust upwards of 20 mph not out of the question. Some might say it’ll be a little chilly today because temperatures are expected to be well below average. This will certainly get you in the mood for fall. Perfect sweatshirt and sweatpants weather. Highs around 64-66.

SATURDAY: It’s the last weekend of Summer 2020. Mostly sunny skies and cooler weather is expected as we approach the Autumnal Equinox (3 days away!). High temperatures will be around 62-64. Good weather to have a fire outdoors and curl up in a blanket or stay inside and wish summer would continue on so we do not get closer to winter. I understand both aspects.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and the cooler air mass will stay put, giving us below average temperatures. Flannel weather is a good comparison to this weekends temperatures. Highs around 66-68.

MONDAY: To start the next work week I am seeing the dry weather continue on with sunny skies. Highs around 68-70.

TUESDAY: We are officially in Fall! Now it is okay to decorate in all orange and get the Halloween decorations out as well. If you haven’t done so yet….. It is okay if you did. Weather wise we will be mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs around 70-72.

WEDNESDAY: The first official full day of fall will see seasonable temperatures as well as dry conditions once again. Highs around 73-75.

THURSDAY: Looking into the ladder half of the next work week, it looks like temperatures will start to climb as the upper levels of the atmosphere start to change. Highs will be around 75-77.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey