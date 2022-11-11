SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with Spotty PM showers. Winds will be from the west 05-10mph gusting up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 48°F, and the low will be 34°F.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be westerly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 41°F and the low will be 28°F.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be northwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 45°F and the low will be 29°F.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a spotty shower in the evening. Colder temps make the possibility for some visible snowflakes. Winds will be southeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 44°F and the low will be 36°F.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 41F, and the low will be 31°F.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 37°F, and the low will be 25°F.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be southerly at 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 40°F, and the low will be 25°F.
-StormTracker7 Meteorologist Tyler Vangi