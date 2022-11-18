The winter like weather continues for the Ohio Valley as we finish out the week and begin the weekend. Even colder temperatures are in-store, but a slight warm up is on the way.

Friday: Cloudy to mostly Cloudy skies for our day today. Scattered Flurries are likely throughout the day. A few spotty snow showers are possible for the late morning and the early afternoon hours. High temperatures today will once again be in the low 30’s.

Saturday: Sunshine returns as we head into the weekend, but the cold temperatures will continue to hang around. Mostly sunny skies for our Saturday with our high temperatures in the low 30’s.

Sunday: Sunshine continues as sunny skies will prevail for your Sunday. Temperatures continue to fall, now down into the 20’s. We’ll likely see our high temperatures struggle to get out of the 20’s.

Monday: A slight warm up is on the way following a sunny weekend. Expect to see sunny skies for your Monday with temperatures warming up to the low 40’s.

Tuesday: Temperatures continue to warm and sunshine contiunes. Sunny skies for your Tuesday with high temperatures sitting in the mid 40’s.

Wednesday: We lose a bit of Sunshine for Wednesday but we keep our temperatures in the 40’s. Mostly sunny skies will start your Wednesday, but we’ll see clouds roll in throughout the day. By the time we get to dinner we will see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 40’s with a couple spots pushing into the low 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy for Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40’s. A few showers are possible, but this will be for the late evening hours and into your Feel Good Friday.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick