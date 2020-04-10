Winter-like weather for Good Friday

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

TODAY: Morning snow flurries or sprinkles, windy & cold, Highs 45-47.
TONIGHT: Clouds clear out, cold and still breezy, Lows near 30.
SATURDAY: Sunny start, dry all day with afternoon clouds, Highs 53-55.
EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in afternoon, Highs 62-64.
MONDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely, Highs 60-63.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy sky remains, cool again, Highs 47-50.
WEDNESDAY: Snow flurry possible then rain showers, Highs near 50.
THURSDAY: Staying chilly, little sunshine, Highs 48-51.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

