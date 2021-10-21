Winter outlook could mean no white Christmas for the Ohio Valley

This season has been warmer than average, and the winter is set to follow the same trend.



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have released its outlook for the cold season.



They are forecasting a warmer, yet wetter Winter 2021.





This forecast is due to a La Niña winter season lasting from December 2021 – February 2022.



This is the second year in a row with La Niña conditions in the winter.



Warmer does not mean we will be sitting in the 80s on Christmas, but just a couple of degrees can determine if we get rain or snow.

Wetter than average conditions are one of the ways La Niña affects our area at that time of year.



Being wetter could also potentially mean we get more snow once the temperatures drop below freezing.