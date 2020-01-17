12-hour winter weather advisory begins overnight

This winter, so far, has been mild, but a round of wintry weather is coming in this weekend. Friday morning began with a quick round of snow showers, which translated to a dusting, but the rest of the day was dry.

A first round of quick-moving snow will be in the Ohio Valley overnight towards 2 or 3 a.m., bringing with it around one-inch accumulation as temperatures will be below freezing. The second round of snow will fire up by dawn and last through mid-morning. Snow is more likely in our northern counties at that time. As temperatures warm up, snow will change-over to a mix then all rain for the afternoon. Only a few lighter snow showers will return for Sunday morning.

As of now, snow totals for the entire weekend look to be between one and three inches with three more likely north and one or less south of Interstate 70. Rain totals look to be up to half an inch by Saturday night. Very little or no ice accumulation is expected.

Hazards include slick travel overnight into early Saturday morning with wet roads through the rest of the day. Other hazards include high winds accompanying the snow and rain. Gusts will be back up to 30-35 mph Saturday.

