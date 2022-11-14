Credit: NOAA

Wheeling, W.Va.(WTRF) – Winter weather is soon approaching (especially with this blast of cold air we will see this week) and the state of Ohio wants to make sure you stay weather aware and prepared as we head into the cold season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Winter Safety Awareness Week began yesterday November 13 and will run through November 19th.

Ohioans are likely to experience near average precipitation and temperature conditions in the Great Lakes this winter, according to NOAA’s U.S. Winter Outlook released by the Climate Prediction Center — a division of the National Weather Service.

3 Month Precip outlook for the U.S.

3 Month Temperature Outlook for the U.S.

During weather events, getting reliable, accurate, and timely communications is important. Always get your emergency information, communications, warnings, and notifications from reliable sources. The StormTracker7 mobile app and the 7News app are both reliable ways to get information delivered right to you.

With a triple dip La Nina expected, we can expect a slightly warmer and wetter winter for the Ohio Valley. Although, that does not mean we are fully out of the woods with snowfall.

Snow totals measured outside of the 7News studios over the last 17 years.

We will likely see slightly below or near average snowfall amounts through the winter months for our area. On average we report around 35″ outside the 7News studios over the last 17 years.

Last year, we were below average in snowfall by 12″ or so with most of the snowfall coming from heavy hitting snow systems.

Stay tuned throughout the week to learn more about ways to stay weather aware and prepared for the winter months.