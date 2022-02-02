Winter Storm Landon is about to arrive

(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Cloudy and warm once again with a high of 47 degrees. Rain will start around dinnertime tonight and will be the first phase of this approaching winter storm.

Thursday: Starting the day off with rain. Freezing rain / sleet could start to mix into the rain in the morning and afternoon, but the ground should be warm enough to hold it from freezing until ~6pm. After that, the wintry mix will be much more present in the area. Some snow will start to mix in overnight. We could see up to 0.25″ of ice accumulating. High of 41 will be reached early in the day with the majority of the day in the 30s.

Friday: The mix and snow carry over into Friday morning. It should transition to snow and could give us anywhere from 1-3″. Those who get less in the way of ice will get more snow. Friday’s commute will be difficult with all of the winter weather. High of 26.

Saturday: Starting off very cold in the single digits and warming up to 25 degrees. Partly cloudy.

Sunday: Clouds building in through the day. High of 37.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 33.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 32.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler