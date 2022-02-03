Winter Storm Landon is here

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Rain has started off the morning and we will continue with that for the majority of the morning itself. It could begin to transition to freezing rain in the morning, but it should not stick to roads immediately because the ground is too warm. The main freezing rain/sleet and road issues with it will start later this afternoon/evening. We will likely see over 0.25″ of ice which is enough to cause road issues, as they cannot pretreat the roads due to the rain. Do not leave the house if you can avoid it. We will the start to mix snow into the wintry mix as we get later into tonight through tomorrow morning. High of 38 with temps decreasing through the day. We are under a Winter Storm Warning through tomorrow at 10am. There is also a flood advisory due to the melting snow and the rain.

Friday: Starting off with some snow with it wrapping up by lunchtime. We could see 1-3 inches (and even higher up to our north towards Youngstown) of snow. High of 25. The roads will be bad in the morning so stay off of them if possible.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 26.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 37.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 34.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 33.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 41.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler