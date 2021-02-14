Winter Storm Uri will bring a wintry mess to the Ohio Valley

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for areas of the Ohio Valley by the National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh, PA.

Winter Storm Uri continues to move across the Central Plains this afternoon and will reach our area starting in the early morning hours tomorrow. Two waves of precipitation will cross the region with a brief break in the afternoon.

Starting Monday morning until past lunchtime, we will see snow showers with accumulations around 1-3″. The morning commute will be impacted by slick roads.

The second wave picks up as we head into the dinnertime hours and lingers through the early morning hours on Tuesday. The biggest concern during the second wave will be how much freezing rain/sleet we get thanks to upper-level warming. Slick roads and sidewalks will be likely. The evening commute will be impacted.

Heavy mixed precipitation will limit snow totals in our area. Snow accumulation of 3-6″ is possible with locally higher amounts on hilltops. Icing is a concern as well, where a tenth to two-tenths of an inch of ice is possible.