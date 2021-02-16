Winter Storm Watch for southern counties

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: Winter Storm Uri wave one has swept out of the Ohio Valley in the late morning hours, producing around 1.5" of snow in downtown Wheeling. Wave two is starting to form in the Middle Tennessee valley and will swing into our region by suppertime. Wave two will be more impactful thanks to freezing rain. We will start as snow flurries around dinnertime and freezing rain will take over as we head into the early evening hours. As of now model trends have warmer air in the upper levels of the atmosphere. That means snow totals go down and ice/freezing rain totals go up, which is much worse. The evening commute will be most impacted. Ice accumulation totals range from a quarter to a half of an inch of ice. Snow totals will be in the 2-4" range, with more snow to the north and west.