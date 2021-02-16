Winter Storm Watch for southern counties

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Snow flurries ending and much colder, Lows 8-10.
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness and continued cold, Highs 23-27.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with 1 to 3″ of snow changing into a wintry mix, Highs 31-35.
FRIDAY: Flurries ending then mostly cloudy skies, Highs 28-30.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 22-26.
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and not as cold, Highs 33-37
MONDAY: Cloudy skies with snow changing to rain, Highs 38-40
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool, Highs near 40.
