Winter Storm Watch outlines West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania

Wheeling, WV (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has outlines the surrounding areas of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia in a Winter Storm Watch.

A winter system is expected to move into the Ohio Valley as we head into Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

The current setup of this system is the center of low pressure in Oklahoma.

There will be significant impacts to daily life routines and schedules starting Sunday afternoon with the possible development of sleet or freezing rain. Travel will be could be very difficult when snow develops.

