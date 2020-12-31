Winter Weather Advisory 7 AM to 1 PM

TONIGHT: Clouds increase and cold again, Lows 25-29.

NEW YEARS DAY: Brief freezing rain possible then afternoon rain, Highs 50.near

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler, Highs 45-49.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 42-46.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, becoming breezy, Highs 40-42.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a flurry or two, Highs 40-44

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 41-45.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing, Highs 43-47

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

