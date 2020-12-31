Winter Weather Advisory 7 AM to 1 PM

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Clouds increase and cold again, Lows 25-29.
NEW YEARS DAY: Brief freezing rain possible then afternoon rain, Highs 50.near
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler, Highs 45-49.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 42-46.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, becoming breezy, Highs 40-42.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a flurry or two, Highs 40-44
WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 41-45.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing, Highs 43-47
