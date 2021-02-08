Winter Weather Advisory 9 pm MON to 1 pm TUE

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a dusting of snow, Lows 26-30.

TUESDAY: Flurries ending then brief afternoon sun, Highs 33-37.

WEDNESDAY: Morning dusting then mostly cloudy, Highs 30-34.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cold, Highs 38-40.

FRIDAY: A flurry or two then mostly cloudy, Highs 33-37.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 31-35.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds and a little warmer, Highs 32-36.

MONDAY: Wintry mix then some rain showers, Highs near 40.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter