Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tyler and Wetzel Counties

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A complex weather system is set to move into the Ohio Valley as we near the end of the work-week that will produce the first accumulating snow for the winter months.



Areas south of I-70 are expected to see higher snow totals compared to the north.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Tyler and Wetzel Counties as well as for other areas in Northern West Virginia.

The highest snow totals are expected in the ridges and hilltops along the Eastern Panhandle. Snow accumulations could exceed four inches throughout Tyler and Wetzel Counties by Friday morning.



Slick spots on roadways are possible Thursday night into Friday morning so be cautious if you have to travel. Consider taking a winter storm kit with you.

The Winter Weather Advisory is set to expire at 9:00 a.m. on Friday.

Stay with the StormTracker7 Weather Team as we continue to monitor this system.