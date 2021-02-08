Winter Weather Advisory Monday night into Tuesday morning

(WTRF) – Low pressure in Texas will head into Virginia on Tuesday. Periods of light snow will develop Monday night in the Ohio Valley and then continue into the lunch-hour on Tuesday.



A quick two to four inches of snow could blanket much of southeast Ohio, the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia and out counties in western Pennsylvania.



Thermometers should stay near or below freezing for the entire snowfall duration. Expect slippery spots to develop by Midnight Monday.



Snow emergencies maybe issued in Monroe and Belmont counties Tuesday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.



