Winter Weather Advisory Saturday Morning

(7-Day FORECAST)

Winter Weather Advisory from 1 AM to 1 PM Saturday. Plan on some slippery roads from 1 AM until 9 or 10 am. 1 to 3″ of snow in our northern counties.

TONIGHT: Dusting of snow with a wintry mix by Dawn, Lows 24-28.

SATURDAY: A wintry mix then mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 41-45.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder with snow flurries, Highs 23-27.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a flurry or two, Highs 24-28.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold, Highs 26-30.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and a little warmer, Highs 33-37.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 38-40.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild, Highs 44-48.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

