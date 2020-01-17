Winter Weather Advisory Saturday Morning

(7-Day FORECAST)
Winter Weather Advisory from 1 AM to 1 PM Saturday. Plan on some slippery roads from 1 AM until 9 or 10 am. 1 to 3″ of snow in our northern counties.
TONIGHT: Dusting of snow with a wintry mix by Dawn, Lows 24-28.
SATURDAY: A wintry mix then mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 41-45.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder with snow flurries, Highs 23-27.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a flurry or two, Highs 24-28.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold, Highs 26-30.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and a little warmer, Highs 33-37.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 38-40.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild, Highs 44-48.
