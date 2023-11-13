WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Winter weather has begun across the Ohio Valley & the National Weather Service wants to know if you are prepared to take on the season.

Cold Weather Gear Checklist

Always make sure to keep a thick waterproof winter jacket, beanie, and gloves in the trunk of your vehicle during the winter months, as hypothermia can kill in under 1 hour

Hypothermia can be deadly in just 15 to 45 minutes after exposure to temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit

Remember to always keep a full tank of gas, and avoid sudden braking, throttle, or sharp turns.

Four Wheel Drive and All Wheel Drive are useless if you are doing unsafe speeds for the conditions!

Winter Warnings, Watches, & Advisories

Now that we have the gear needed to beat the winter weather, do we know how or when to prepare?

Winter Storm Watches are typically issued in advance by the National Weather Service when a storm is suspected to create a significant winter weather event across the region.

Winter Weather Advisories or Winter Storm Warnings may be issued 24 hours prior to the winter weather event.