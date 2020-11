Winter wonderland Tuesday morning

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: Happy Black Friday holiday shoppers! Hope you are able to shop and get the best deal for the family. Plus, the weekend is just around the corner! We will be staying with the trend of the cloudy, gray skies but it looks like we could see some filtered sunlight into the afternoon. We will also deal with the chance of some light rain or mist. Precipitation will be similar to what we saw yesterday. High temperatures will hover in the mid to low 50s.