WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Are you tired of icy windshields yet?

The spring sunshine sure has taken its time to get here, so it’s hard to believe that winter has been over for a whole month.

While many of us are impatiently waiting for short-sleeve weather to really get going, spring has gradually revealed itself to the Ohio Valley.

So now that we’re a month into it, we can look back with sun-tinted glasses on how the winter predictions panned out.

State climatologist Kevin Law says overall, it wasn’t quite as chilly as usual—thanks to some very warm temperatures in December.

Even though January was below, that dramatic amount we were above in December just way offset that. Dr. Kevin Law, WV State Climatologist

That cold January led to some respectable snowstorms—most notably on Martin Luther King weekend.

But after that, the totals fell off in February.

The snowfall chart shows that shoveling wasn’t quite as much work as in years past.

We were actually on pace to surpass our winter average, but then February just kind of fell short. Dr. Kevin Law, WV State Climatologist

The precipitation did fall — just not in the form we associate with hot chocolate and winter coats.

Much of what we got in December and February was more on the rain side.

A lot of people always kind of just think of snow. That’s the only thing, you know, wintertime, and they’re going to say ‘yeah, the winter maybe wasn’t so bad, because we had that little small window of snow,’ but it just kind of depends on your perception. Dr. Kevin Law, WV State Climatologist

We may have had several chances for bigger snow storms—but those hopes were melted by the warm wedges we saw.

Those are sections of air that turn the snow to freezing rain, much to the disappointment of those who love to make snowmen.

And it’s just going to completely derail your forecast, because you’re going to start to see the melting occur of your normal snowflake. Zach Petey, 7News Chief Meteorologist

The Winter of 2021-2022 didn’t hold many surprises for us.

But if you didn’t like its more mild showing, don’t worry—a potentially white Christmas is only eight months away.