Wintry mix to few snowflakes today

TODAY: AM rain showers then mixing for afternoon, no accum., Highs 34-38.
TONIGHT: Cloudy then gradual clearing, colder, Lows 24-26.
WEDNESDAY: Many clouds remain and cold, but drier, Highs 28-31.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies, seasonably cold, Highs 30-34.
FRIDAY: Sun and cloud mix, staying dry, Highs 40-42.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy again, slightly milder, Highs 40-43.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies, a decent feel, Highs 42-45.
MONDAY: Sun and cloud mix and still nice and dry, Highs 45-47.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

