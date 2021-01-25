Wintry mix to rain showers as we begin the work-week

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: Another start to the work-week brings with it an active weather pattern. Grey and overcast skies will dominate the skies once again but there will be a need for an umbrella later today. As of this morning, there is a chance for some freezing fog to develop on windshields, causing you to use the window scraper. There is also the potential for some slick spots on roadways as some patchy sleet has been seen on radar, as well as reports of black ice. Pockets of fog are also possible in the valley areas. Take caution as you head out for the early morning commute. Later on into the morning and into the afternoon. There could be some light snow showers if not rain falling in the Ohio Valley. As we head closer to dinnertime, widespread rain is expected. There could be a slight chance we see some freezing, but most of that is expected to fall in the ridges and areas north of the viewing area. Something that will be monitored throughout the morning. Temperatures at the surface will top off in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Overcast skies will continue on into Tuesday, as well as some scattered rain showers in the early morning hours. We will warm up to high temperatures in the mid 40s. This will probably be the warmest day of the work week.

WEDNESDAY: Another low-pressure system will be swinging its way through the region as we head into afternoon on Wednesday. This system will bring the chance for some snow showers late in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 30s before falling throughout the afternoon.

THURSDAY: A quiet day is expected as we inch our way closer to the weekend. High pressures scoots in over The Great Lakes region, influencing us to not have much weather to talk about. However, clouds are expected to be present with colder air in place. Temperatures top off around 30 degrees. Winds are also expected to be a factor.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies will filter in some sunlight as we approach the weekend. WE are expected to see temperatures around the freezing mark as well.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies return and there is a chance we see some afternoon flurries as another system is expected to swing through. Temperatures top off in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: There is a chance for some rain showers for your Sunday as temperatures are expected to top off in the lower 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey