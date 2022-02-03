Wintry mix to snow possible through the morning commute

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Rain showers were around for most of the morning and early afternoon hours locally. Areas to our north and west saw a changeover to wintry mix (sleet and freezing rain) earlier than the immediate Northern Panhandle. The cold front that was barreling through the Central Plains has turned stationary. What that means is this system could stall overhead a bit longer compared to initial model guidance. A transition to freezing rain and sleet is expected fully across our region as we approach the 7-o clock hour. Ice accumulation is expected that could make travel hazardous. Take it easy if you must be out on the roads. Tonight into tomorrow morning, we will likely see a changeover from the wintry mix over to snowflake activity by the AM commute. Ice accumulations will be around a quarter inch with snow totals around 3 inches with higher amounts to the north and west.

FRIDAY: The early morning hours of Friday will have a changeover from wintry mix to all snow once the entire column of vertical air cools below the freezing mark. The concern for impactful snow is low, however we could still see minor accumulations across the I 70 corridor around 3 inches or less. Colder air makes a return though, as high temps return to the mid 20s. Overnight into Saturday morning, we will see near single digit temps.

SATURDAY: Colder air likely stays in place for the weekend. High temperatures will be back in the mid 20s. Sky coverage will be partly cloudy, allowing some sun to shine.

SUNDAY: A few more rays of sun as we head into the second half of the weekend. High pressure will move in and keep the weather calm for a few days. Max temperatures return to the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy for the new week. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: More clouds and seasonable air for the early stages of February. We max out thermometers in the low to mid 30s. A few rays of sun are possible.

WEDNESDAY: A break from clouds and a possible return of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with dry weather for another day. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey