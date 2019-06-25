Wonderful overnight summer weather

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 61-65.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some late-day showers, Highs 81-85.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, warm and humid, Highs 84-88.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few late-day showers, Highs 85-87.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm, Highs 80-82.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warm, Highs 80-84.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

