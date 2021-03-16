Wonderful weather Wednesday

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: Clouds will stay prevalent into the afternoon as well as a chance for a stray sprinkle throughout the Ohio Valley. One positive about today is our high temperature this afternoon will approach the mid to upper 50s. Winds will not play much of a factor, blowing from the south around 5-10 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, clouds will linger on and trap most of todays heat at the surface. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s into Wednesday morning.