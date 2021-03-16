Wonderful weather Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, cool and dry, Lows 38-40.
WEDNESDAY: A sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 60-64.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 56-60.
FRIDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 43-47.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 50-54.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs near 60.
MONDAY: Brighter skies and pleasant, Highs 60-62.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds then a few late-day showers, Highs 61-65.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker