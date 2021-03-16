Wonderful weather Wednesday

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, cool and dry, Lows 38-40.

WEDNESDAY: A sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 60-64.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 56-60.

FRIDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 43-47.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 50-54.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs near 60.

MONDAY: Brighter skies and pleasant, Highs 60-62.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds then a few late-day showers, Highs 61-65.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

