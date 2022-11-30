Gloomy weather kicked off our week with cloudy skies and some sunshine pocking on through yesterday. We saw temperatures start in the low 40’s and make it to the mid 50’s yesterday, but that warming trend turns to cold tonight.

Wednesday: Morning showers expected with a couple rumbles of thunder. Then we will actually clear things on out. Partly cloudy as we begin the afternoon but pretty much clear skies by the time we make it to dinner. Temperatures will be dropping throughout the day.

Thursday: Very chilly but sunny start to December. Mostly sunny skies for our day tomorrow, but we will be seeing our high temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s

Friday: Sunshine continues for our Feel Good Friday, but we will warm things back up. Mostly sunny skies for much of the day but we will see clouds starting to roll back in following dinner time. Our high temperatures will be sitting right around 50 degrees.

Saturday: Another system looks to roll on through as we head on into the weekend. We will likely see showers for the morning hours, with a couple spotty showers for the early afternoon. Otherwise expect Saturday to be pretty much a copy and paste of todays weather. Morning showers with temperatures dropping through out the day and skies slightly clearing.

Sunday: Rain moves out for the day but we cool down a bit and keep some clouds. Partly Cloudy for Sunday with our temperatures sitting in the lower 40’s.

Monday: Showers return to the Ohio Valley as we begin a new week. Cloudy skies with scattered showers for our day on Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40’s

Tuesday: Showers likely will continue for our day on Tuesday. Once again cloudy skies with scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 50’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick