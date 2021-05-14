Weather 101: How Does Lightning Happen?

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Portsmouth Police Department have released an age-progression image of a woman missing from southern Ohio for eight years.

Megan Nicole Lancaster of Wheelersburg, OH, has been missing since April 3, 2013. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says her car was found abandoned two days after her disappearance at a fast-food restaurant in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was 25-years-old at the time and would now be 33.