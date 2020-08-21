2020 High School Football Preview: Weir High Red Riders

Head coaches may have changed for the Red Riders, but expectations remain the same for the 2020 football season.

Former assistant coach, Frank Sisinni is now the new head football coach at Weir High School.



Sisinni is ready for this season and feels this group of athletes have a very strong work ethic.

Once they get here it’s been full go and it carried over into the beginning of the season and for the true start of it Monday. The kids have been going hard and I can’t speak enough about the attitudes and the effort and what we’re getting with the commitment with the kids. Frank Sisinni- Weir High Head Coach

On offense, senior Anthony DeMattis will be returning as Quarterback, senior Gage Reitter as a receiver, and sophomore Jamari Hubbard – Bass is expected to be a show-stopping running back again this season.



On Defense, Seniors Jordan Brueck and Levi Hostuttler are two returning D line players that know what is expected.

We’re a 4-5 team that basically adapts as well so that’s where a lot of question marks are going to come into play we have three returning starters on defense for us just kind of going through the reps ad figuring out who can step in and be those players for us. Frank Sisinni- Weir High Head Coach

Sisinni said the Red Riders are ready to make a comeback for the play offs this season.

To keep the tradition here of the playoffs, we missed it by a game last year so these kids have a bad taste in their mouths about how the season ended last year but for us, that’s our goal its always a goal here at Weir High School to get to the playoffs and state championships but right now we’re gonna go one step at a time and build it as we go. Frank Sisinni- Weir High Head Coach

The Weir varsity football team kicks off their season at home against their rival school Oak Glen on Friday, August 28th at 7:00 p.m.