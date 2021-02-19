High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
Weir bowler signs to continue his bowling career

Weir High School

WEIRTON, W.VA. (WTRF)- Thomas Babinchak started bowling at the age of two.  

“I started bowling at a young age and then it just picked up and a fire lit inside of me and I just can’t stop bowling.  I’ve got to bowl every day,” said Babinchak. 

Thomas’s passion for bowling has helped shaped his character over the years. 

“I’ve gained a lot of friendships from bowling and I started working at the local bowling alley four years ago. I’ve gotten a lot of responsibility from it, working at such a young age and I’ve grown as a human being just from bowling,” said Babinchak. 

Thomas spent much of his time competing, but it wasn’t until his junior year in high school that Weir decided to make bowling a sport. Thomas was part of Weir High’s inaugural bowling season. And he helped the Red Riders gain a ton of success, finishing the season undefeated with an OVAC title. 

“I’ve known Thomas since he was about a head shorter than me so it’s quite a long time but his game as certainly developed very well so we’re real proud of Thomas,” said Charlie Whiteman, Weir High Varsity Bowling coach.  

His hard work as paid off. Recently the senior became the first student at Weir High to sign to continue his bowling career at the next level. He’ll be attending Lindenwood University.  

“It was just like… a wave of happiness,” said Babinchak. 

“I mean going on to a collegiate level, he’s going to do fabulous. I think he’s going to be a leader on that team as well,” said David Thompson, Weir High Varsity Bowling coach. 

Lindenwood University has four national titles in bowling. Thomas is hoping to make that five.  

