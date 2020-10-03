Weir Downs Martins Ferry in Double Overtime

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO. (WTRF) – It was homecoming for Weir High tonight, congrats to Gage Reitter on being crowned King.

In the first quarter, Logan Smith hands it off to Evan Carpenter as he wrestles his way to a Martins Ferry first down.

That sets up Chase Goff to take it in for a Purple Riders touchdown making the score, Martins Ferry 7 Red Riders 0.

After a nice drive to get the purple raiders into good field position a wild snap, results in Logan Smith forcing a pass into the arms of Weir defender Anthony Dimattis, resulting in a pick 6 the Red Riders.

The Red Riders went on to win in double overtime securing their first win of the season tonight. Weir 47 and Martins Ferry 46.