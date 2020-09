WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Red Riders were down 21-0, but Anthony Dimatteis snuck it in the end zone from a yard out. That put Weir on the scoreboard.

Tony Munos ran fast through the defenders for a 91 yard kick return, that made it his fourth score of the night. . Then a two point conversion got the Tigers a 29-14 lead at the half.

Weir continued to battle in the second half, Dimatteis tossed it to Carson Yobaggy for a touchdown. Marietta gets the Victory 36-34.