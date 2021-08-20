Weir High Red Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

No rain, no gain. I caught up with the Red Riders during a practice where the elements weren’t exactly in their favor.

2nd year Coach Frank Sisinni is trying to resume the script for his team who he felt didn’t find its footing until the end of last season.

Weir ended its 2020 campaign with a lopsided win over Brooke.

We found ourselves and our identity towards the end and it carried over into the weight room which now we’re seeing has trickled into the season. I think our biggest improvement right now would be we had a true off season due to there was no COVID restrictions this year and the fact that we were coming off the heightened win at the end of the year against Brooke where it was easy to get the buy in with the kids that were coming into the season and coming into the weight room and everything. Frank Sisinni/Weir Head Coach

Perhaps one of the challenges for a Red Rider turnaround is being comprised of a young roster.

We’re very young. We’ve got about 27 or so underclassmen. We’re definitely sophomore heavy. We have about 17 sophomores so a majority of this team is young but we have some veterans that were involved with the team in the past that are still with us Frank Sisinni/Weir Head Coach

It’s Friday night where the best of the best play. In an ideal situation, we would love to have a 2 platoon and have different kids out there, but, you know, the best play. So, at times, we have our kids in dual roles and they’ve embraced it. You know, we’re not going to wear them out. If we can find another kid to get in there and be just as productive we will but the best will play Frank Sisinni/Weir Head Coach

Weir’s first game is on the road against Oak Glen.