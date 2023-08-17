As Weir Football enters its 100th season, the program appears to be trending back uphill after a return to the playoffs in 2022. But following a 1st round exit, this off-season has not turned them complacent

“They’re just anxious more than anything because I think they had a little bad taste in their mouth and left a lot on the table down there in Roane County.” Frank Sisinni

When Sisinni took over in 2020, these 14 seniors were just freshmen. 3 years later, he thinks they’ve got the makings for a special Red Riders season.



At the centerpiece, they’ll get starting quarterback Malachi Stromile back after he missed the tail-end of last year due to injury.



Around him, he’ll look to distribute the rock to G Cross, Damir Mowder, Devin Colson, and Jacob Taylor out wide with star running back Corey Lyons garnering high anticipation for Fridays this fall.



The Red Riders will also bring back Anthony Zorbini, Elias Pugh, Johnny Davis, and Mason Klink on their fortress up front which leaves them a lot of options on O.

“If the team is shutting the run game down we can pass, if they’re shutting the pass game down we can run, if thy’re shutting both down i can run it, we have threats everywhere.” Malachi Stomile

Many of those same guys will play big minutes on the defensive side of the ball, with the additions of Mo Prentis and Kamar Bridges at Linebacker and brothers DeShawn and DeShaud Smith at corner.



On a roster that’s 50 deep, Sisinni is most-proud to see the chemistry that has evolved throughout this group.

“They’re always together doing stuff, and you see within every successful group these kids are inseparable, so we’re looking to take that next step and see something different then playing each other in the summertime.” Malachi Stomile

His team will have an opportunity to take that “next step” Friday August 25th when Oak Glen comes to town.