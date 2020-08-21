High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
2020 High School Football Preview: Weirton Madonna Blue Dons

Weirton Madonna High School
The Madonna Blue Dons have a new look for the 2020 season as Don Rovira takes over the head coaching position.

Coach Rivera is thankful for this lead role.

First time being a head coach very excited, I couldn’t sleep last night. Looking forward to two a day I love practice, I’m very excited

Dan Rivera- Weirton Madonna Head Coach

On offense, Senior Thomas Sessi will be at tailback, Evan Daniels will be playing full back, and returning QB Junior Michael Burdine.

Offensively, Rivera plans to change things up this season.

A little different than last year they threw the ball probably 95% of the time, we’re going to try and mix it up a little bit, 60-40 being gunned under center, run misdirection a little different.

Dan Rivera- Weirton Madonna Head Coach

On Defense, senior Mason Smith will be at tackle, and Ethan Rowing at linebacker.

Rivera feels confident about the direction his defense is headed.

A little work we need a little work there, I thought they lacked that a little bit last year but we’re getting better we changed a couple guys positions and we look much better today.

Dan Rivera- Weirton Madonna Head Coach

Rivera feels the teams work ethic is strong, even during uncertain times.

The kids are good thank god the kids are really good we have 25 kids all coming together, it’s tough with the COVID-19 being so close together because we have to separate them in the locker rooms but they’re doing a nice job.

Dan Rivera- Weirton Madonna Head Coach

The Madonna varsity football team kicks off their season away against Conotton Valley Friday, September 18 at 7:00 p.m.

