Weirton, West. Va. (WTRF) – Madonna did a fine job crashing the boards as displayed in the first quarter. In one play, the Blue Dons gathered FIVE offensive rebounds before Matt Amaismeier made a layup.

Amaismeier finished with 23 points on the night. The Blue Dons opened up a 24-10 lead early in the second quarter and continued to pile it on to win 81-38.